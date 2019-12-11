New director named to Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center

Pictured left to right: Debbie Moss, Valissa Saindon, and Sharon Howard. | Photo submitted

Valissa Saindon will be the new director for the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, as was recently announced by chairperson for the center Debbie Moss.

Saindon lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Trey, and children Shelby, Tanner and Christian. She is excited to work in her community and with the seniors at MJSAC. She has worked with seniors since graduating from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in social work.

Saindon recently retired from the Air Force after 26 years with Tennessee Air National Guard, Berry Field Nashville and four years at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

“It has been a passion of mine to make a difference in the lives of our mature population,” said Saindon. “Working at MJSAC will continue to provide me with that opportunity.”

Sharon Howard has been the acting interim director at the center, and the board members thank her for all of her hard work. Howard will remain the finance director for the center.