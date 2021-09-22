New Park Glen Drive project deferred

Rental homes along Park Glen Drive were deferred at the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Thursday.

Canvas at Mt. Juliet, formerly known as Park Glen phases 7-9, is an 87 lot community on 51.16 acres. The original master plan for the phases of Park Glen were approved by Wilson County back in the 1980s but the land was annexed into the city since then, and some of the things approved are not in today’s design standards.

“The original plan was approved in the 1980s so the lot widths are a little different than what we see these days,” said Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen.

Watermark Properties is working on the development with Lennar, the largest home construction company in the country. They were asking for design waivers for secondary materials used on the front facades, front facing garages that limit driveway length and lead to backing out on main roads or parked cars that hang over the sidewalks, using 18 foot garage doors instead of two doors separated by a two foot wide brick column, and a varying front porch height of the 18 feet required by code, which was deemed an unnecessary waiver by staff.

“Some of the waivers, they are basically substandard to what we require every other developer to comply with,” said Vice Chair David Rast. “I think we would be setting a precedent.”

Representation for the project agreed to lengthen driveways to 22 feet. Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that people backing out on Park Glen Drive could be an issue because of connection it will make between Park Glen and Tuscan Gardens.

“I can see that being a main access way,” said Public Works Director Andy Barlow.

In the end, Commissioners were not willing to move forward and asked for a deferral.

“I don’t feel comfortable with what is in front of us at all,” said Commissioner Ted Floyd.

The item was deferred for one month for the developers to rectify some of the issues raised.

In other business, the commission approved the site plan for the Whataburger on the corner of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road, and approved the preliminary plat and final master development plan for Windtree Pines, the large development that will be where the golf course used to be.