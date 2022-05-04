New partnership already cutting down on response times

A new 911 dispatch process is already saving time for emergency responders in Mt. Juliet.

On Friday, the partnership with Wilson County 911 started contacting the Mt. Juliet Fire Department directly instead of routing the calls to the City of Mt. Juliet dispatch who then alerted the MJFD.

“Just today, in two different calls this morning, each saved over six minutes in response time,” said Mt. Juliet Police Department Captain Tyler Chandler in a video posted to the MJPD Facebook page Friday.

The partnership has been in the works for a while, and it just made the simple step of eliminating that transfer from the county’s central dispatch to the city’s dispatch. Captain Chandler said they have been working on the project with MJFD Chiefs Jamie Luffman and Joey Edwards, as well as Karen Moore at Wilson County 911.

In more good news for the MJFD and citizens of Mt. Juliet, Chief Luffman announced over the weekend that the department had achieved an ISO Class 3 rating. Beginning Aug. 1, citizens can contact their insurance provider to give them that information and negotiate down the cost of their premiums.