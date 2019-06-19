New principals named at two Mt. Juliet schools

Some key administrative changes have been made at two Mt. Juliet schools.

After 24 years with Wilson County Schools, Ginger Ash has resigned from her position as Mt. Juliet Elementary School principal. The announcement was made Monday by Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.

Ash’s resignation puts a domino effect into play as two Wilson County Schools administrators will move into new principal roles at Mt. Juliet Elementary and Mt. Juliet Middle Schools for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Wright is strongly encouraged with these changes.

“I am going to move Michael Hickman from MJMS to MJES so we can continue the strong academic foundation that feeds the middle school,” she said. “With Michael’s move to the elementary school, I have asked Candis Angle to take the helm at MJMS and she has accepted the position. Candis is well known and established as an excellent educator in the Mt. Juliet community, both as a teacher and administrator, and I see her transitioning quite easily coming back to Mt. Juliet.”

“I am honored with the opportunity to be the next principal at Mt. Juliet Elementary School,” Michael Hickman said. “I plan to continue the ongoing excellence for which MJE is known. I look forward to working alongside the great teachers, staff, and parents of the school.”

Hickman worked with Rutherford County Schools for over two decades, which included being named principal of Buchanan Elementary in 2009. In 2017, he came to Wilson County Schools serving as principal of Stoner Creek Elementary and then moving on to MJMS.

Dr. Candis Angle comes to MJMS after serving as assistant principal at Lebanon High School.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected to lead Mt. Juliet Middle School,” Angle said. “I feel like I am coming home. I have lived in Mt. Juliet most of my life, and I went through the school system myself, as did three of my children. I look forward to working with the stakeholders in my community to continue the great tradition of excellence already in place and to plan for an exciting and successful future.”

Dr. Wright said the district will be looking to fill the vacant assistant principal position at Lebanon High School as quickly as possible.

As for Ash’s decision to resign, “She wants to pursue some interests that she has considered for some time, as well as spend time with a new grandchild,” Wright said. “We wish her all the best.”

Candis Angle

Ginger Ash