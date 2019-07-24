New rides announced for 2019 Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair midway is expanding this year with more spectacular rides and has been redesigned to create an even larger Kiddie Land area.

The carnival provider, Reithoffer Shows, is regarded as one of the top carnivals to have spectacular rides. There will be more than 50 rides including two rollercoasters and the Euro Slide, which is 65 feet tall and seven lanes of fun. It is the largest portable slide in the United States.

The new rides that Reithoffer Shows will be adding include Zero Gravity, Flying Tigers, Tea Cups, Mini Carousel, Boot Camp Challenge, Delta Force and Super Slide. Reithoffer has also completely refurbished their Zipper ride with new graphics, new paint, new LED lights and all new padding and hardware.

The Fair is also adding a whole new section of Kiddie Land for smaller children who are not quite big enough for many of the rides. The minimum height requirement will be 30” and the maximum being 36” tall. It will be 5 tickets or a wristband on the child to enjoy this new area which will include four kiddie Bounces: Princess Castle, Big Tractor, Rocket Ship and Crayon Canyon. This area will be circled with benches so the adults can rest while the kids bounce from place to place. Wilson County Fair will be the exclusive place to host this new area.

Reithoffer Shows will be bringing 25 Kiddie Rides, 19 Major Rides, and 12 Spectacular Rides with eight being Super Spectacular Rides.

Visitors can also purchase the Mega Ticket for $25 good for admission to the Fair and a ride armband, which will be good any of the nine days of the Fair. These tickets must be purchased online, at local banks or at the Fair Office by Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

The Euro Slide is a separate ticketed ride for $5 (or 3 rides for $10) and can be purchased online or during the Fair. This ride is not included with the armband rides.

A carnival ride special will be available on the opening night of the Fair, Aug. 16, and will allow visitors to purchase $1 tickets per ride, with a minimum purchase of a $10 sheet of tickets.

For more information and discounts that will be offered all nine days of the Fair, Aug. 16-24, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.