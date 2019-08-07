New school year brings traffic safety concerns

Wilson County Schools started their first full week back at school and with that comes an increase in traffic safety concerns. Mt. Juliet police officers will strongly focus on school zones and bus stop locations as students head back to school.

Officers will be on the lookout for motorists who disregard laws designed to protect children in school zones and will be providing extra attention at designated routes to and from schools during the first few weeks. In addition to the reduced speed limits in school zones, officers will be focusing on handheld phone use, school bus stop-arm, seat belt, and child passenger safety laws.

Last week, Chief James Hambrick visited with Wilson County’s school crossing guards and expressed support for everything they do to keep students safe. The department continues to maintain an open line of communication with crossing guards so they can easily report unsafe drivers or any other safety issues within the city limits.

Digital radar speed signs have been deployed to school zones also to raise awareness. Mt. Juliet Police have four digital speed signs that display the speed of cars and visually warn drivers if they are driving above the speed limit.

Parents are encouraged to visit their child’s school website to become familiar with the traffic plans for drop-off and pick-up at each school. Wilson County School’s website is http://www.wcschools.com.

To ensure school zones are safe this school year, Mt. Juliet Police offer the following suggestions: