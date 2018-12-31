Newberry, Mildred McKee

Mildred McKee Newberry, age 94 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 28, 2018. A funeral service will be held Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Jan. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and on Jan. 3 from noon until service time.

She is survived by children, Venessa (Tom) Waller and Jeff (Lisa) Newberry; grandchildren, Natalie (Patrick) Brown, Chelsea (Chris) Christman, Jesse Waller, and Zach Newberry; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews, Bobby McKee, Mikel (Kathy) McKee and their thier children, Chris and Amy; precious dogs, Poochie and Cinder; dear friend, Wayne Clemmons. She was preceded in death by husband of 50+ years, William “Pete” Newberry; parents, Charles Grover and Edina Carr McKee; brother, Grover McKee.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.