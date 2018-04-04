Newberry, William Lovell “Pete”

William Lovell (Pete) Newberry, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on March 27, 2018 in Madison, Tenn.
A funeral service was held April 2 at Sellars Funeral Home, and burial followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Pete was born in Nashville to Rex and Anna Mae Newberry on Feb. 26, 1933. He attended school in Old Hickory and joined the Marines in 1947 and the Army Reserves in 1950, where he retired as an E9. He attended MTSU and became a supervisor at DuPont, where he retired after 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his wife, Mildred, and their dogs.
Pete is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughter and son-in-Law, Venessa and Tom Waller; son and daughter-in-Law, Jeff and Lisa Newberry; brother, Walter Andrews; granddaughters, Natalie Brown and Chelsea Christman; grandsons, Jesse Waller and Zach Newberry; 11 Great- Grandchildren; and Wayne Clemmons. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Gene Andrews; son, Clinton; and brother, Richard.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.