Newman, Harold Mabry

Harold Mabry Newman, age 82 of Old Hickory, passed away Jan. 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Homer (Pickey) and Gladys Irene (Mabry) Newman, his son, David Newman, and brother, Robert Newman.

Harold is survived by his wife, Mary Oliver-Newman; daughters, Terry Eakes (Alan) and Robinette Jackson; sons, Richard Oliver and Dwayne Oliver; grandchildren, Michael Mulloy, Leslie Tubberville (Kevin), Anthony Oliver, Morgan Oliver, Victoria Oliver and Brittany Jackson; great-grandchildren, Bryson Tubberville, Jacob Tubberville, MacKenzie Oliver and Layla Jackson; sister, Betty Jean Barkley (Bernard “Bubba”); several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Jan. 14, 2019, at Hermitage Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

The family request that contributions in Harold’s name be made to the family of Sean McDougal at: Cure for Our Friends, PO Box 1385, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.