Newsom, Virginia

Virginia Newsom passed away Oct. 15, 2018, at age 93. A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Newsom is survived by children: Gail Zimmer-Johnson and James H. (Sherrie) Newsom Jr.; grandchildren: Tony (Chrissy) Johnson, Steven (Kim Knight) Newsom, Emily Zimmer (Veronica Sanchez); great-grandchildren: Daniel Johnson (Toni Roberts) and Jessica Johnson (Kevin) Garvin; great-great-grandchildren Ella Grace Garvin, Maddux McGill, and Ana Grace Smith; sisters Margaret (Arnold) Scantland and Louise (Bill) Scantland; brothers Walter (Mary Jo) Shrum, Gene Allen Shrum, and Rhea Garret Shrum; several nieces and nephews; loved ones she considered her special children: Anita Wilson and Larry “Woodchuck” Leverett; and her church family at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband James H. Newsom, Sr., grandson Little Jimmy Newsom III, mother Mary Elizabeth Shrum, brothers Robert Shrum, Billy Shrum, and Reese Shrum, and sister Jewell Brown.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.