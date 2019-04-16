Nice, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Nice, age 78 of Panama City, FL/Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Noah and Ruth Elam Bennett. Rose was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Nice, and her brother, Noah Bennett, Jr.

She is survived by: Daughter – Cathy (Mark) Leftwich; Sister – Beatrice (Homer) Oney; Grandchildren – Kristie Burgess and Jacob Burgess; Companion of 15 years – Bill Ross.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The Glade Church Benevolence Fund, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com