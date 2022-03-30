NIELSON, Harold Weston

Harold Weston Nielson, 95, Hermitage, and formerly of Monroe, Neb., died March 25.

Nielson was a member of the Lutheran faith. He was educated in the Platte County school system. Nielson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post No. 144. On March 28, 1970 he was united in marriage to Roberta Allen. He spent his lifetime farming, retiring in 1987. In 2015, he moved to Hermitage, to live with his niece, Mary. Nielson was the son of the late, Ova and Ellen Welin Nielson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Roberta “Birdie” Allen Nielson; siblings, Ethel, Eleanor, Marjorie and Eldon.

He is survived by: Step-son Steven Allen; Nieces Mary Kelsey and Sandy Marick

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 724 Webster Avenue, Genoa, NE with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Valley view Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John L. Kelsey, Charles R. Jones, Doug Nelson, Dave Baxa, Ike Marick and Brad Ternus. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com and Ramaekers Patrick Funeral Home, 420 Willard Ave., Genoa, NE.