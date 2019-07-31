No charges in Pascal Drive incident

No one was charged after Mt. Juliet officers and multiple resources responded to an apparent domestic-related incident with an alleged firearm last week on Pascal Drive.

Around 5:20 a.m. on July 24, an adult female called 911 and stated, “He has a firearm.” When asked if she needed Police, Fire, or Medical, the caller said, “Police and maybe medical, I don’t know — he has a gun.”

While the call was being transferred from Wilson County 911 to the Mt. Juliet Police Dispatchers, the caller hung up and was unreachable. When officers arrived on the scene and were approaching the front door, they observed a male subject secure the door. With obvious concern that someone could be in danger, the department continued the investigation to ensure everyone was safe.

No one would respond to any contact attempt for nearly two hours. An adult male and adult female finally responded to crisis negotiators, and they came out of the home. Another adult male remained in the house for nearly an hour longer until he finally came out.

Ultimately, everyone involved in the incident was uncooperative, and their stories were inconsistent as to what took place. Detectives continue to investigate further, but no charges have been filed at this moment.