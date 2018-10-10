North Carolina fugitive located in Mt. Juliet

A man wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping, strangulation, and other domestic-related offenses, was discovered last week after a motorist assist.

Around 9 a.m. Oct. 3, an officer assisted a motorist, whose car broke down, on Interstate 40. The motorist, identified as 40-year-old Charles Guin, Jr. of Selma, North Carolina, requested to be dropped off at Walmart.

Later around 2 p.m. the department received a delayed notification that Guin was wanted by the Pine Level, NC Police Department. Officers began to search for him at Walmart, and he was located walking through the parking lot.

Guin was arrested and transported to the Wilson County Jail. Since his arrest, he has been extradited back to North Carolina.