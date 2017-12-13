NRange robbed, 18 firearms stolen

Detectives are searching for suspects who burglarized NRange, a gun store at 9904 Lebanon Rd., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
During the early morning, two suspects were captured on surveillance video busting out the front glass and entering the store. Once inside the store, they busted through glass display cases to steal firearms. A total of 18 firearms were stolen, and one of those firearms has since been recovered off a juvenile in Nashville.
During both incidents, detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence in hopes of leading them to the suspects. Video surveillance captured the suspects in the act, and detectives are hoping someone will recognize them. Agents with the ATF are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for these crimes.
