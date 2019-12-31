Nyc, Arthur Victor

Arthur Victor Nyc, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 23, 2019. In addition to his parents, Jar C. and Katherina Cechmanek Nyc, he was preceded in death by former wife, Claire Monnette Nyc; daughter, Victoria Nyc Jones; grandson, Addison Jones; sisters, Rose Mottl and Lillian Jason; and brothers-in-law, Irvin Mottl and Ollie Jason. He is survived by wife, Maxine Lambert-Nyc; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Clay Trattner and Cindy Mann and special friend Cary Hobson; grandsons, Bryant Mann of Gorham, Maine and Eric Mann; granddaughter, Kristen Jones; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass. In honor of Art, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to The V Foundation for Cancer Research: (14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.