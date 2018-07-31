O’Donnell, Sandra Ann Dorman “Sandy”, age 75 of Mt. Juliet, , died July 28, 2018. Sandy was the daughter of the late James Joseph and Betty Houston Dorman.
She is survived by: Husband of 56 years – Mike O’Donnell; Children – John M. (Kelly) O’Donnell and Lisa A. O’Donnell; Sister – Linda (Tom) Stigliano; Grandchildren – Kristi (Todd) Lincoln and Justin M. O’Donnell; Great-grandson – Max D. Lincoln; Nieces and nephews – Tom (Patricia) Stigliano, Jr., Naomi Stigliano, Matthew Stigliano and Andrea (Jason) Kennelly; Great-niece and nephew – Sophia Grace Kennelly and Connor Joseph Kennelly.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
