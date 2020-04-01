Off-duty Mt. Juliet officer saves woman in crisis

MJPD Officer Jordan Brown and Chief James Hambrick (Photo courtesy of MJPD)

An off-duty Mt. Juliet police officer, who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy last week, intervened to help a person in a mental crisis on the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge while he was riding motorcycles with his father.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, Officer Jordan Brown noticed an adult female, standing in the middle of the bridge over Highway 96, gripping the guardrail and looking out over the edge.

Brown immediately stopped his motorcycle and engaged in conversation with the female, where he spoke with her for some time. He discovered she was undergoing a mental crisis and was contemplating suicide. Brown continued to talk with her and persuaded her to walk away from the edge. Brown then wrapped his arm around her shoulders, and together they walked off the bridge to safety. Brown’s father, who was riding with him, did not realize Officer Brown stopped his motorcycle to assist the female, and he later witnessed him walking her to safety.

The female’s presence on the bridge was reported to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, who dispatched a deputy to the scene. Brown spotted the deputy and flagged him down, where the deputy ensured the female received further care for her well-being.

“Jordan graduated the police academy [last] week, and he is already a shining example of the work police officers do to save lives,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “I’m grateful that he was placed in that moment so he could intervene to help a fellow human being in distress.”

Suicide affects everyone, and many in the community have likely been impacted in some way by suicide. Everyone has their demons and have felt backed into the corner at some point.

If anyone is feeling tired or backed into the corner and needs some help, they are encouraged to reach out. The department’s dispatchers, police officers, and medical responders are amazing, compassionate professionals who care about everyone and life.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1 (800) 273-8255. It gets better. Choose life.