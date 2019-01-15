Officer helps troop after trailer was stolen

When local Boy Scout Troop 1204 had their equipment trailer stolen, they were left with zero camping supplies. Mt. Juliet Police Sergeant Cory Cook heard about the theft that occurred in early November and began to think of ways the department could help the troop replace their trailer and camping equipment.

He contacted Boy Scout Troop 911 to organize a service project at the department’s firearms training facility, and the scouts were able to collect more than 2,200 pounds of brass ammunition shells. Those shells were swapped for cash, and it brought in $2,800 for Troop 911, who donated the proceeds to Troop 1204 to help cover the loss of the trailer.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for Sgt. Cook’s initiative and community involvement that truly benefited many people,” said Boy Scout mom Rachel Underwood. “Because of Sgt. Cook’s ideas and actions embodied the Scout Law and Oath, he was awarded a plaque from the BSA Hermitage District on behalf of Troops 911, 1204, and 263 at the Leader’s Round Table Meeting.”

Sgt. Cook was recognized by the Boy Scout Troops last week for his efforts in assisting the troop in replacing their equipment trailer and camping supplies.