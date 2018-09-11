Officers apprehend teen in stolen car, passenger flees

A 15-year-old is in custody after being found in a car that was stolen from a woman in Hermitage.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Mt. Juliet police dispatch was called by a victim who just had her car taken while she was at a laundromat near Lebanon Pike and Central Pike in Hermitage. While away from the car, it was left running and unlocked. The victim was tracking the vehicle by GPS, and it was showing a place in the Providence area.

Officers found the 2014 Ford Fusion at Mapco, 194 S. Mt. Juliet Road, and attempted to stop it when it became stuck on a curb.

Two suspects ran from the car, and a 15-year-old male from Hermitage was taken into custody. The passenger, a black male in his teens, was not caught. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt and plaid cargo shorts.

The 15-year-old was transported to Wilson County Youth Services for processing.