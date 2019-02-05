Officers capture carjacking suspects

A handgun stolen from Nashville in 2017 was recovered Friday from a car taken during an armed carjacking last month.

Two armed, dangerous felons were caught by officers while attempting to flee in a stolen car that was taken during an armed carjacking.

On Feb. 1, 2019, around 7:10 p.m., Mt. Juliet officers were notified over the interoperable radio system from Metro-Nashville Police that they were following a car, confirmed stolen during an armed carjacking in La Vergne on Jan. 19, 2019.

Once the armed and dangerous suspects exited Interstate 40 and stopped at an intersection, officers attempted to take them into custody. At that moment, the car took off through a ditch, and officers gave chase.

The pursuit traveled through the Providence area before hitting Interstates 40 and 840. The suspects turned around on I-840 and went back onto I-40 west, before rear-ending a car and crashing out at the 234 mile-marker. No one was injured.

Once the stolen car crashed, the two suspects attempted to run away but were quickly apprehended by Mt. Juliet Police officers and Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies. A handgun, stolen from Nashville in 2017, was recovered in the driver seat floorboard. Cocaine was discovered, along with remnants of marijuana.

The driver, a 23-year-old male from Nashville, was charged with Evading, Reckless Endangerment, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Theft of Property, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License, and Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger, a 29-year-old male from Nashville, was charged with Evading, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Drug, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were evaluated as a precaution at a hospital prior to being booked into jail.

The department will not be proactively releasing the suspects’ names or mug shots due to their desire and request to be put on the news to gain notoriety for their actions.