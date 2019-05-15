Officers disarm student holding knife at Mt. Juliet Middle

Around 8:26 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Mt. Juliet Middle School after receiving a report of a student, experiencing an emotional crisis, standing in a school counselor’s office and holding a steak-style knife.

Officers arrived and assisted a Wilson County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer in disarming the student, which was successful without any use of force.

No one was harmed during the incident, and no students were placed in any danger while the event was occurring. Wilson County Schools notified parents, and the student will be receiving necessary care.

Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Friday addressing concerns and online rumors about a gun being found at the school.

“We can assure you that no credible threat has been made towards the school or any specific individuals,” Moore said. “There were extra School Resource Officers placed at the school [Friday] as a precaution due to rumors that were circulating around social media.”

Moore also encouraged anyone who does hear of a credible threat to contact the Sheriff’s Office and to not seek answers via social media.

According to Lauren Bush, deputy director of policy and student services for Wilson County Schools, details related to the incident are confidential under federal and state law and are therefore not immediately available to the public.

Additionally, detectives investigated a vague bomb threat texted to an individual inside the school on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the threat was not specific to the school, but emergency personnel responded to ensure the school was safe.

As a precaution, everyone in the school was evacuated while the threat was investigated, but since it was after school, police said very few had to be evacuated.

After officers and explosive detection canines from Lebanon Police searched the property, the school was deemed safe around 5:40 p.m.

Based off the context of the text and other information gained from the initial investigation, all indications lead to the threat as being a scam related to a bitcoin blackmail tactic. Detectives continue to investigate the source and are hoping to identify the person responsible for the threat.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.