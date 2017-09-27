Officers discover meth lab while investigating domestic dispute

While investigating a domestic dispute, officers discovered a small, active meth lab in a minivan. Around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers were summoned to the 200 block of Whitnell Drive in reference to a domestic-related argument. While investigating, officers found an active, one-pot style meth lab in a minivan parked in the driveway of the home.
Due to the dangerous materials used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, Lebanon’s Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene to properly dispose of the materials.
A 32-year-old male, who was involved in the original argument, had burns on his leg, which he sustained prior to today’s incident. After he was decontaminated, he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation continues, and criminal charges are likely forthcoming.
The department sends their appreciation to Lebanon Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, and Mt. Juliet Fire Department for their help.
