Officers quickly apprehend armed robbery suspect

Mt. Juliet Police Officers quickly caught up to an armed robbery suspect, who last week committed a string of crimes on Barrett Drive and Weston Drive.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, officers were summoned to the 1400 block of Barrett Drive for a robbery of a person that had just occurred. After arriving in the area, one officer spotted suspect when a citizen pointed him out.

A foot chase ensued, winding through the front and rear of nearby businesses. Officers quickly caught the suspect, 30-year-old John Claiborne of Franklin, as he attempted to hide under the rear deck of a business on North Mt. Juliet Road.

Another vigilant officer in the area spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. The driver, 30-year-old Lavonya Shannon of Lebanon, originally gave a false name to the officer. However, her real identity was discovered, which revealed she was wanted out of Wilson County. She was found to be related to the incidents.

Further investigation revealed that Claiborne also burglarized a car parked in a garage on Barrett Drive and attempted to rob another person in the 1100 block of Weston Drive. As Claiborne was running from officers, he dropped multiple stolen items and other evidence. Officers and detectives conducted a thorough evidence search by checking roofs, drain pipes, and under porches.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. The suspects have no connection to the area where the crimes were committed.

Claiborne was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Aggravated Robbery, Burglary, and Criminal Attempt. Shannon was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a failure to appear warrant and charged with Criminal Impersonation.