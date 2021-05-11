Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary raises over $77K

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s 8th Annual The Big Payback raised a ton of money for Middle Tennessee organizations, one of those being Mt. Juliet’s own Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

The organization received the sixth most donations for the event, totaling $77,435. They had 1,046 individual donations.

“We are grateful for the generous donations that were given by all of our amazing supporters across the world,” said Assistant Director of Business Operations Mason Taylor.

Taylor said the money that was raised from The Big Payback will go to the care of their senior dogs. They currently have around 100 at the Sanctuary and over 400 dogs in Forever Foster homes. When someone Forever Foster’s with them, Old Friends provides medical care, including preventatives and medications, at no expense to the new family for the remainder of the dog’s life.

Old Friends Dog Sanctuary will be moving into their new building on Nonaville Road on June 12. That day, they will be having a senior dog parade at 11 a.m.

For more information on Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, go to ofsds.org or call (615)754-5617.

Overall, the Big Payback event raised over $4.2 million for Middle Tennessee organizations. It was the eighth annual 24-hour online giving event that ended Thursday night. There were 32,941 donations overall. The event has raised more than $25 million in their eight years.