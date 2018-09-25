Oldham, Roberta Jane “Ro”

Roberta Oldham passed away on Sept. 17, 2018, at age 77. A funeral service was held Sept. 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Oldham is survived by husband Billy G. Oldham, children Leslie (Mark) Caplenor and Debbie (Danny) Hill, grandchildren Will Caplenor, Tori Caplenor, Kendell Caplenor, Kellie (Kenny) Sallis, Amy (Matt) Wood, Zach Hill; and great-grandchildren Zander Wood and Madison Sallis. She is preceded in death by father Gordon Oldham, mother Edwina Key Oldham, and brother George Oldham.
Memorial Donations: American Cancer Society (2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37203, 615.327.0991) and/or Alzheimer Association (478 Craighead St, Ste 200, Nashville TN 37204, alz.org, 800.272.3900).
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
