Oliver, Betty Jane George, 83, Hermitage died April 20.

Betty was born in Hickman, Ky. and was the daughter of the late, Doyle M. George and Olean Newton George. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Betty loved to talk and loved to shop. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Oliver; grandson, Shannon Oliver and siblings, Doyle Wayne George, Jimmy Lloyd George and Brenda Faye George Williams.

She is survived by: Husband of 63 years Vernon Oliver; Daughter Teresa Oliver (Clint) Walker; Sisters JoAnn Brooks and Janice (Charlie) Taylor; Sisters-in-law – Barbara Turnbow and Dorothy Blanton; Grandsons Charles Walker and Joshua Walker; Great-grandchildren Briar Walker, Michael Walker, Ma-son Walker, Aidan Walker and Zoe Walker.

Funeral services were Monday, April 25at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gary Bourgeois officiating. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.