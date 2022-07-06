ORRAND, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Orrand, 93, Mt. Juliet, went to heaven on Saturday, July 2.

He lived a long and for the most part, healthy life. In fact, at age 93, he out-lived all of his brothers and sisters and most of his peers. He was a proud dad, granddaddy and great granddaddy. He was one of 9 children and grew up in East Nashville. He met his soulmate, Audrey Vantrease, when he drove his dad to a Watertown square dance, where his dad played the fiddle. Not long after that, he and Audrey got married. She was 15 and he was 20. It raised some eyebrows, but they had the blessing of Audrey’s parents. Some said it wouldn’t last, but they were married for 70 years. Charles was a very hard worker. He was a wood worker by trade. He worked for a couple of sash and door companies making doors. Charles was a great handyman. He was a perfectionist and was good at everything he tried. But he was extra skilled in making furniture and refurbishing antique furniture. After retirement, he and Audrey moved to their 65 acre farm in Watertown. He loved working the farm. He even remodeled the old farmhouse. They then sold the farm 20 years later and moved to their current home in Mt. Juliet, next to their daughter and son-in-law. In his nineties, he enjoyed (and still had the steady hand) of hand-painting hundreds of pinecones, which will continue to be enjoyed by many people. Even at age 92, he was still mowing his yard with his John Deere tractor.

Family members who preceded him to heaven are his beloved wife Audrey, their son James Edward, parents Odus and Zemmer Orrand, as well as his 8 siblings.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Steve Horne, nine grandchildren, Josh (Beth) Horne, Israel (Crystal) Horne, Noelle (Micah) Johnson, Nick (Kim) Horne, Jay (Malena) Orrand, Chris (Tabitha) Orrand, Rebecca (James) Johnson, Sharon (Trail) White, Tiffany (James) McDaniel; 21 great grandchildren, Caleb and Anna Horne, Honor Horne, Eli and Grace Kensinger, Brittany Walton, Bella and Brody Johnson, Elyssa (Anthony) Landry, Charlie McCormack, Avery and Hadley Johnson, Thornton, Tiden, Truettand Taisley White, Allen and Henry McDaniel, Landon, Justice and Matthias Orrand; great great grandchild, Brylee Landry and his niece, Glenda Faye Orrand.

We’d like to thank those special angels that cared for him at the ACH Mt. Juliet Health Center and for the Avalon Hospice staff.

Visitation was at the Hunter Funeral Home, 208 W. Main St, Watertown, TN 37184 on Tuesday, July 5 followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service. Rev. Dr. Garry Speich officiated.

Pallbearers are Joshua, Israel, Nick and Caleb Horne, Jay and Chris Orrand and Micah Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Avalon Hospice Foundation.