Orvis, William Robert

William Robert Orvis, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 30, 2019. He is survived by children, Scott Orvis, Sara Bellum, and Jessica Orvis; brother, Kenneth Orvis; and dog, Eloise. He was preceded in death by wife, Catherine K. Orvis; parents, Kenneth and Gladys Orvis.

Memorial Donations may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (12110 Lebanon Road

Mount Juliet, TN 37122).

