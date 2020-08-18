Otting, David Joseph

David Joseph Otting, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 11, 2020. He is survived by:Wife – Nancy Orr Otting; Daughters – Allison Otting, Madeline (Philip George) Otting and Mia (Jack Petschulat) Otting; Parents – Robert and Jean Leytem Otting; Siblings – Mark (Barb) Otting, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, Gary (Jeni) Otting, Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters and Robert (Rhonda) Otting; Many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family gathered to Celebrate the Life of David on Aug. 15, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

