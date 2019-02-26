News Ticker

Owen, Peggy Jean

February 26, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Peggy Owen passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at age 82. The family will have a private Life Celebration and inurnment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana, at a later date.

Mrs. Owen is survived by children: William Michael (Nicole) Owen, Margie Adell (Alan) McElfresh, Houston Anne (Steve) Carpenter, and Cindy Marie Epley; grandchildren: Hallie Adell (Josh) Flynn, Jaclyn Michelle (Ian) Huey, Andrew Earl (Whitney) Carpenter, Samantha Alexa (Lindsay) McElfresh, and Chase Alan McElfresh; great-grandchildren: Owen Huey, Coralyn Huey, Ethan Carpenter, Nolan Carpenter, Colin Flynn, and Aven Flynn; sister: Delores Ann (Tom) Gradowski; and nephew: Timothy Michael Walker.  She is preceded in death by parents Earl and Adell Spaulding, sister Janice Marie Walker, and brother Tommy Spaulding. 

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.