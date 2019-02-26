Owen, Peggy Jean

Peggy Owen passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at age 82. The family will have a private Life Celebration and inurnment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana, at a later date.

Mrs. Owen is survived by children: William Michael (Nicole) Owen, Margie Adell (Alan) McElfresh, Houston Anne (Steve) Carpenter, and Cindy Marie Epley; grandchildren: Hallie Adell (Josh) Flynn, Jaclyn Michelle (Ian) Huey, Andrew Earl (Whitney) Carpenter, Samantha Alexa (Lindsay) McElfresh, and Chase Alan McElfresh; great-grandchildren: Owen Huey, Coralyn Huey, Ethan Carpenter, Nolan Carpenter, Colin Flynn, and Aven Flynn; sister: Delores Ann (Tom) Gradowski; and nephew: Timothy Michael Walker. She is preceded in death by parents Earl and Adell Spaulding, sister Janice Marie Walker, and brother Tommy Spaulding.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.