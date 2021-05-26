OWEN, William S.

William S. Owen, 83, Mt. Juliet, died May 17.

Billy was born in Petersburg, and was the son of the late, Willie B. Owen and Ida Lou Wright Owen. Billy was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Romines.

He is survived by: wife of 49 years, Barbara Owen; daughters, Theresa Jackson and Mandy Orr; sons, Shane Owen and Michael Owen; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.