OWENS, Martha M. “Jo”

Jo Owens, Lebanon, passed away March 24, at age 76.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jonas Taylor, was Monday, March 29, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and was followed by interment in Woodlawn Roesch Patton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jerry Owens Jr., Blake Owens, R.D. Young, Steve Summers, Giles Weston, and Wilson Jones. The family accepted friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, Sunday and Monday from until the service.

Martha M. Owens was born in Nashville to Mattie Green and William H. McMahon. She is survived by: husband of 50 years Jerry Owens; children Jeri Jo (R.D.) Young, Jerry (Sherry Escobar) Owens Jr., and Steve (Meredith) Summers; 14 grandchildren including Blake and Justin Owens and Sophia and Gracie Jo Young; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by daughter Lori Owens, grandson Anthony Young, parents Mattie and William McMahon, and brothers Bill Chaffin and Johnny Chaffin.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.