PAGE, Greta Dawn

Greta Dawn Page, 57, Mt. Juliet passed away Sept. 22.

Dawn was preceded in death by parents, William Hasty and Betty Sue Hollis; grandmother, Thelma Newman; sister, Tangi Duncan; and grandson, Bradly Hudgens. She is survived by husband, Dwayne Page; children, Chris (Heaven) White, Amber (Matthew) Graham, Christina (Wayne) Bull and Natoashe Page; sisters, Robin (Vashon) Clifton and Anna Hasty; brothers, William (Sandy) Hasty and Christopher (Jamie) Hasty; step-brother, Troy Coleman; aunts, Teresa (James) Hunt and Kathy (Jeffery) Binkley; grandchildren, Nathan C. Sawyer, Mackenzie Duncan, Austin Bull, Devlin C. Bull, Ethan C. Bull, Daniel White, Morgan White, Brian Hudgens, Landon Chadwick, Rayonna Page-Douglas, Celenia L. Duffey and Otis Wooden; 4 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Patty Crawford.

Funeral service was Sunday, Sept. 26 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Sellars offi-ciating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Wayne Bull, George Page, Jr., Andy Jones, Chris White, Jimmy Lackey and Chris Lackey serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family was Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 until time of service.

