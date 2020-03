Ron Page passed away March 18, 2020, at age 58. No services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Page is survived by daughter Melissa Page, sister Sharon (Bill) Covington, and niece Grace Covington. He is preceded in death by son Lee Thomas Page, parents Thomas E. and Dorothy Elizabeth Foster Page, and brother Rick Page.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.