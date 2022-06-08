PAINTER, Paul Edward

Paul Edward Painter, 90, Mt. Juliet, died June 3.

Paul was born in Welch, WV and was the son of the late, Ira Paul Painter and Thelma Ellezy Painter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. He was awarded a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. Paul was a distinguished member and officer of the 187th Air Bourne Regimental Combat Team “The Rakkasans” and past Commander of the 5th District of the DAV. He was a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree from Emory & Henry University and received a Master’s Degree in Science from Oregon State University. He worked for the U.S. Wildlife Service and Environmental Protection Agency for many years and retired in 1985 after 20 years of service. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Lee Danner Painter and his daughter, Linda Lee Painter.

He is survived by: Children Paula Painter, Paul (Marie) Painter, Jr. and Eric (Lesa) Painter; Grandchildren – Joseph Painter, Richard Painter, Scarlett Painter and Cimmeron Painter; Great-grandchildren Ian Painter, Jonas Painter, Brantley Painter, Victoria Painter, Charlotte Painter and Julian Painter.

Family and friends gathered to Celebrate Paul’s Life Tuesday, June 7, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Culpepper National Cemetery in Culpepper, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.