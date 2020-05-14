Palmer, John Joseph

John Joseph “Palmer” Palmer, age 76 of North Venice, Florida, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on Sept. 23, 1943, in Swanton, Vermont, to Fred and Juliet Palmer.

John retired in 2007 from NES as a Meter Controller and then moved to Florida two years ago from Mt. Juliet, TN. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, American Legion Post 88 in Nashville, TN and was involved in so many activities including being a Little League Coach, Big Brother, State Champion Basketball “All American” Athletic Scholarship, dancing champion and was also a champion in billiards, ping pong and skating.

John is survived by his wife Carol of 55 years; three children, Paige Prosser, Jeff Palmer, Travis Palmer; a great-grandson, Gavin Palmer; a sister, Jolley Chaney; a sister-in-law, Watanna Armes; nieces, De Ann Mobley, Christy Dalton, Misty Crawford, Lori Chaney, Jill Mobley and Pam Hill. He is also survived by his nephews, Tommy Armes, Michael Armes, Drew Mobley Jace Davenport, Dylan Hill and Logan Hill.

Services will be private and burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.