PAQUETTE, Marcia Lee Cain

Marcia Lee Cain Paquette, 71, Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 28. Marcia was born in Omaha, Neb. and was the daughter of the late, Clair H. and Helen Becker Walter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James K. Walter.

She is survived by: husband Mark Paquette; Sons Toby Cain and Harold Cain; Grandchildren Corey, Fe-licia, Jade, Journey and Ellis.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.