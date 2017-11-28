Parham, Frank R., age 79, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 25, 2017 surrounded by his family. Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His passion for all things mechanical made him a true car guy’s car guy. His generosity will be sorely missed as he was a great mentor and friend. Frank was the son of the late Russell L. and Frances Englert Parham. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Russell L. Parham, Jr., and sister, Sr. Elizabeth Parham, DC.
He is survived by: Wife of 58 years – Margie Parham; Daughters – Vikki (Charlie) Adkins and DeDe (Kevin) Long; Sister – Ann Parham (Edward) Birthright; Grandchildren – Tanner Long, Keri Anne Long, Frank Adkins and Margaret Adkins.
Memorial services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Andy Connelly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Daughter of Charity at Seton Residence, 9200 New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN 47220 or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
