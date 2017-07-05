Paris, Joe

Joe Paris passed away on June 25, 2017 at age 35. The Funeral Service was 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Honorary Pallbearers: Brian Engles, Justin Engles, Landen Engles, Michael Phillips, Jeff Engles, and Boston Collier.

Joe was a 2000 graduate of Lebanon High School and received his Associate Degree from Western International University. Joe was a driver for Hackney Trucking. Joe’s proudest accomplishment was his son Skyler, who brought him so much love and happiness. Skyler was the light of his life.

Joe is preceded in death by grandparents Lutrell and Ruby Paris, Bob and Barbara Burns, and his father Joe Donald Paris. He is survived by his mother and bonus dad, Debbie and David Dickerson, one son, Joe Skyler Paris, bonus daughters Mahalie Cheatum, Madison Collier, and bonus son and his little buddy Boston Collier, sister Kristen Paris brother Donnie Paris and the love of his life, Jordan Durr, nephews Brian, Justin, and Landen Engles, Braedyn Paris, and Jacob Thigpen, aunt and uncle Barbara and Stephen Bass, uncle David Paris, as well as many cousins and close friends. Also, his faithful fur babies, Pete and Julio.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you make donations to Joe’s son’s Gofundme page @Skyler’s New Beginning to cover his medical needs. Skyler has been and is still is in Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.