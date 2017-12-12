Parker, Dorris C.

Dorris Parker passed away on December 7, 2017 at age 83. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Scott Gillon, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, Tenn. The family will be receiving friends from noon until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Joe Huffman, David Edgin, Joel Donnell, Blake Edgin, Chad Hibdon, and Dustin Hibdon. Honorary Pallbearers: T.C. Beard, Bill Beard, Mike Baugh, Wes Abell, Vincent Johnson, Roger Nixon, and Adam Rowland.
Mr. Parker is survived by daughters Kimberley (Joe) Huffman and Cheryl (David) Edgin, grandchildren Kayla (Greg) Bearringer and Blake (Harlee) Edgin, and great-grandchild Jackson Bearringer. He is preceded in death by wife Marion C. Parker, parents Marvin and Bessie Parker, sister Dean Foster, brother-in-law Roscoe Foster, and grand-dog Princess Parker.
