Parsons, Timothy

Timothy “Timmy” Parsons, age 34 of Old Hickory, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at noon.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Brittney Parsons; children, Evan Parsons, Austin Pitts, and Skylar Parsons; father, Kenneth Parsons; mother, Belinda Parsons; and siblings, Jennifer Yates, Aubrey (Tyler) Gephart, Kendall Parsons, and Chelsey Parsons.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.