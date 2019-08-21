Parties prepared to register voters

The Wilson County Election Commission provided voter registration training to the Republican and Democratic parties in anticipation of the Wilson County Fair, which started Friday. In addition to the Fair, the upcoming 2020 election cycle will offer many opportunities for the local political parties to register voters.

“The local political parties partner with us each year to register and inform voters at the Wilson County Fair,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elecions. “Their support provides an opportunity to reach thousands of Wilson County voters that may want to register to vote, change their address or learn more about elections and voting.”

With the introduction of Online Voter Registration, voters can now register to vote or make changes to their registration using a smartphone or computer. Submitting a registration online is fast and, more importantly, secure.

“With constant concerns about identity theft, voters registering online are assured of a secure and accurate transaction,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections.

Accurate registration rolls are the foundation of successful elections. Voter registration and registration maintenance is an ongoing process at the Election Commission. The Election Commission staff processes hundreds of new registrations and registration changes each month.

Wilson County voter rolls increase by an average of 824 voters monthly with an almost equal number of address, name changes and duplicate registrations. A detailed breakdown of registration activity is posted monthly at www.WilsonVotes.com.

In order to be eligible to vote, a person must meet the following criteria: 1) be a U.S. citizen, 2) be 18 years old on or before the next Election Day, 3) a resident of Wilson County and Tennessee, and 4) have not been convicted of a felony or have had their rights restored.

A voter’s residence determines which county commissioner, state representative, school board member, possible city official or other district office they are eligible to vote for. When a registered voter moves within Wilson County, the Election Commission must be notified, in writing, to change the address on their registration.

Warren urges new Wilson County residents and those that have moved within the county to complete a voter registration form so they are ready to cast their vote in 2020.

“Registering to vote is a simple process,” said Warren. “Whether registering at the Wilson County Fair, online at your convenience, or with a form available at our office and many other locations, this is the first step to voting. The second step is to cast your vote during Early Voting or at any of the convenient voting centers on Election Day.”

The Wilson County Fair, one of the largest fairs in Tennessee, began Aug. 16 and ends Aug. 24 at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This year the Fair is celebrating a 40-year tradition of providing fun, entertainment and agriculture experiences of all our Fairgoers.

The 2020 elections being prepared for now by the Wilson County Election Commission are the Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and Wilson County Republican Party Primary on March 3, the Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primary and Wilson County General Election on Aug. 6, and the Federal and State General Election and Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown Municipal Elections on Nov. 3.

To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.