PATRICK, Brian “Bullitt”

Brian Patrick, 55, Mt. Juliet passed away Aug. 31. Brian was a collision repair specialist in Nashville for 30 years. He was a Legislative Officer and Sergeant of Arms for CMT/ABATE Inc. Preceded in death by his parents, George E. & Loletta R. Patrick; and step-son, Patrick Bannister. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bannister; and grandson, Kaleb Bannister.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Roger “Preacher” Willis officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.