Patterson, Agnatious “Pat” Jr.

Agnatious “Pat” Patterson, Jr., 92, passed away Aug. 30, 2018, surrounded by his wife of 46 years, Jean Allen Patterson, and his children, Mary Anita Patterson, Teresa Bryson, Rodney (Denise) Patterson, and Lucian (Delana) Patterson. He is predeceased by his parents, Agnatious Patterson, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Harper Patterson, and his four siblings, Milburn, William, and Jere Patterson and his sister Dorothy Gray.
In addition, he is survived by Alice Patterson; Grandchildren, Tammy (Greg) Fuller, Wesley Bryson, Shane (Mendi) Patterson, Crystal Green, Allen (Liz) Patterson and Timothy Patterson, Leeanna Patterson; Great-Grandchildren Summer (Dwight) Whitaker, Dillon Fuller; Kelsey Bryson; Chloe, Grant and Ella Patterson; Jasmine and Skylar Patterson, Toni and Ezekiel Green; Nathan Patterson, Brandon (Jen) Patterson, Taylor (Justin) Haller, Kylee Patterson, TJ and Allie Patterson, Sierra and Stephanie Patterson. Great-great grandchildren Brookelynn, Witt and Lincoln Whitaker, Silas Agnatious Patterson and Brantely Patterson. Many nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.
A service was held Sept. 2 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
