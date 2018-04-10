Paul, Margaret “Missy” Ann

Missy Paul passed away on April 5, 2018 at age 51. A memorial service was held April 7 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Mrs. Paul is survived by husband John Milton Paul, children Mychal Lawson, Mollie Paul, Bennie-Lee Paul, Bailey Paul, and bonus daughter Kelly Rouska, grandchildren Zaccourii kai Deleon, Skye Hunter, River Hyder, Lyrik Rain, and Kylie Rouska, mother Bennie-Lee Hudgins, father Reagan Gasaway, step-mother Dreama Gasaway, and siblings Rankin Gasaway, West Gasaway, Elizabeth Tindall, Michelle Williams, and Whitney Stewart. She is preceded in death by step-father Frank West Hudgins.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.