Peach, Betty Jean, age 86 of Nashville, TN, and Sebring, FL, died March 23, 2018. Mrs. Peach attended Mt. Juliet High School in her younger years. She was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church and Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Florida. Mrs. Peach loved to knit and dance.
She was the daughter of the late, Austin and Pauline Wills Simms. Mrs. Peach was also preceded in death by her husbands, J.W. Underwood and Lewis Peach and her brothers, Robert Simms, Raymond Simms and Paul Simms.
She is survived by: Children – Paulette Martin, Gary (Anthony) Underwood and Jeff (Kathy) Underwood; Grandchildren – Ryland (Kristi) Underwood, Sarah (Lucas) Winstead, Austin (Emily) Underwood and Tracey Reynolds; Great-grandchildren – Kassie Strain, Sierra White, Jessica Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds and Madison Thomas; Great-great grandchildren – Sophia Caraway, Rylee Strain, Hayden Caraway, Marley Thomas, Grayson Winstead, Audrey Winstead, Sadie Underwood, Davis Underwood, Gavin Underwood and Alyssa Underwood; Friend of 70 years – Teresa Brazzell.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.
The family wished to express their thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice for the loving care given to Mrs. Peach.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
