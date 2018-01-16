Tim Pelham was born Feb. 21, 1964 in Rock Island, Tenn. He passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 11, 2018 at the age of 53 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Pelham; children, Mitchell Ross Pelham, Jordan Hansen, Amanda Pelham, and Andrea Bates; mother, Christine Mullican; father, Paris Pelham; siblings, Gregg Pelham, Kellye Gilbert, and Jason Pelham.
Tim grew up as a farm boy. He enjoyed hunting, building things, sports, cars, his son’s athletics, and gardening. He was blessed with a green thumb in any garden he came into contact with. He was also a huge UT Vols football and MLB Red Sox fan. Tim was everyone’s No. 1 fan and made every single person he came in contact with feel loved, except the umpires at his son’s baseball games when they made a bad call.
Tim attended The Bridge Fellowship Church in Lebanon and was a member of The National Rifle Association. He had a very likable personality and was a very sociable person, never meeting a stranger. He was passionate about everything he did and believed in whether it was religion, family, sports or politics.
A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 15 at the Bridge Fellowship Church in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contribution to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
