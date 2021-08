PENDLEY, Sherry

Sherry Pendley, 63, Antioch, passed away Aug. 14.

She was preceded in death by mother, Martine Laster; and brothers, Jerry Laster; and Jeff Laster.

She is survived by husband, Johnny Pendley; father, Willard Laster; son, Michael (Rachel) Pendley; daughter, Emily Pendley; and granddaughter; Olivia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.