Pennington, Linda Lee

Linda Lee Pennington, age 75 of Hermitage, died April 27, 2020. Linda was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Herbert C. and Edith M. Hammar Pennington. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herbert L. Pennington, nephews, Jerry Allen Pennington and Jeffrey Scott Kiley, and great-nephew Joshua Kiley.

She is survived by: Daughter – Kimberly Lynn Pennington; Sister – Eldoris Kiley; Niece and nephews – Kenneth L. (Tina) Pennington, Katherine Michelle (Chris) Dick, James L. (Tonya) Kiley and Michael P. (Shawna) Kiley; Several cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Graveside services were held April 30 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

